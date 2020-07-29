Rishon Hanners
Rishon Hanners
Rishon Hanners
Rishon Hanners is Food Stylist, Recipe Developer, Chef, and Food Writer with seven years experience working in magazine and cookbook publication, test kitchens, and food photography, as well as nearly two decades in the restaurant industry. Her work has been published in Southern Living, Food & Wine, Real Simple, People, MyRecipes.com, and other publications. She also has a YouTube series, Food Stylist Versus, where she uncovers tricks of the Food Stylist trade.