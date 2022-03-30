Rebecca Lang is a ninth-generation Southerner and the author of Y'all Come Over and seven other cookbooks. She has over 20 years experience and has appeared on the Food Network as a judge for Chopped Junior. Rebecca has cooked at the James Beard House, and has been featured in more than 50 nationally televised Southern Living food segments and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Parade magazine, Martha Stewart Living, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Washington Post, Glamour, and Fitness magazines. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and at rebeccalangcooks.com.