Rebecca Bull Reed

Skip to content Top Navigation
Close this dialog window Explore Southern Living
Keep these gorgeous flowers wilt free with our tried-and-true secrets.
Advertisement
This Washington, D.C., garden proves that a focused color scheme and thoughtfully chosen plants are the solutions to maximizing small-space potential.
These hardworking annuals, perennials, and shrubs look great together and can serve as a foil to soften bright colors.
Two Southern tastemakers create the ultimate garden for entertaining at a New Orleans house made famous by its owner, renowned writer and hostess Julia Reed.
Condition topiaries with bright light and a moderate temperature.
This winter white wreath is the perfect decoration to greet guests with a warm, holiday welcome.
We can't get enough of these seductive blooms. Here's how to choose, plant and care for French hydrangeas.
Advertisement
Boxwoods have been the backbone of Southern gardens for centuries, and new selections are now offering solutions for every landscape.
Ditch the winter blues and put your green thumb to work with these cold-weather friendly indoor plants.
We can't get enough of these seductive blooms. Here's how to choose, plant and care for French hydrangeas.
Boxwoods have been the backbone of Southern gardens for centuries, and new selections are now offering solutions for every landscape.
Ditch the winter blues and put your green thumb to work with these cold-weather friendly indoor plants.
Marquette Clay's Oklahoma City home is tiny, but what he did to the garden is huge. With a keen eye for design and color, this landscape contractor proves that sometimes less is much more.
One of the first shrubs to bloom, flowering quince heralds spring.
Advertisement
Azaleas can bloom from late winter into early summer, depending on type. To extend the season, plant early-, mid-, and late-season bloomers. Here are a few of the azaleas we love most.
On a small lot overflowing with blooms, Betsy Fleenor brings the romance back to her Birmingham garden
Creeping fig can dress up any brick home with just a few plants.
Like hydrangeas? Then you'll love the Chinese snowball, a classic viburnum that has graced Southern gardens for generations.
Selected for success, these sun-loving blooms will look great right through fall no matter how hot or humid the weather gets this year.
Here's the secret that makes it so simple, you'll want to try.
Fall's favorite flower is a no-brainer when you follow these tips.
Advertisement
Landscape architect Walt Ray creates the ultimate low-maintenance yard in Midtown Atlanta.
Get the hottest ideas for cool-weather containers.
Ask yourself three questions before buying and planting these beautiful bloomers.
Pretty up a plain wall with this easy project.
With so many options to choose from, this ground cover offers countless ways to lower maintenance.
From the front porch to the back door, we'll tell you which ones are right for you.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.