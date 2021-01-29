Rebecca Angel Baer

Digital News Editor
Rebecca is the Digital News Editor, so if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South. She resides in Birmingham where she enjoys seeing independent films at the Sidewalk Cinema, shopping at her favorite local bookstore, Thank You books, and cooking for friends and family.

Prior to her time with Southern Living, Rebecca was a writer and field producer for CNN for a decade where she earned a NAMIC Vision Award and contributed to two Peabody Award wins for the network. Rebecca earned a B.A. in Journalism from The American University.
