Rachel Ellis

Production Director
Rachel is the Production Director for Southern Living. Skilled at getting the job done online and for the magazine, she keeps everything organized and on schedule. She started her career as a fellow for Southern Living in 2013, honing her project management skills and editorial eye ever since.

Rachel is a Savannah, Georgia native (Go Braves and Dawgs!) She spends her free time hanging with her dog, reading, and antiquing.
