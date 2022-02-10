Rachel Burchfield

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster living in Birmingham, Alabama, whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal and is the editor of What Meghan Wore, a site dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex's fashion, lifestyle, and work. She has contributed to publications like Southern Living, Allure, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, Country Living, Elle, Glamour, Glossy, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Marie Claire, Midwest Living, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Her first book, The Wealth Edit Guidebook, will be released in 2022.
