Quincy Bulin
Quincy Bulin is a writer with over 10 years of experience in the fashion and lifestyle space. She began at a startup media company where she quickly rose to Editor-in-Chief. After, she worked in marketing for local and national small businesses before landing at a billion-dollar jewelry brand. She has a particular passion for female-owned businesses. A naturally curious person, she enjoys teaching as much as learning. Her interests have expanded into topics such as home and gardening, among others. She has also contributed to Better Homes & Gardens, Reader's Digest, and more.