Priya Krishna

A first-generation Indian American who grew up in North Carolina, she keeps her cherished traditions alive through food.
Jenna and Min Choe of Tso Chinese Delivery; Irena Stein of Alma Cocina Latina; Hanan Shabazz of Benne on Eagle
Stories of Southern Resiliency
Even in the darkest days of 2020, restaurateurs were finding innovative ways to help their staffs, businesses, and communities. Here, three of them share stories of survival, strength, and hope for the future.
At Alewife, chef Lee Gregory serves up local seafood one sampler platter at a time.