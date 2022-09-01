Peggy Riccio is a Virginia horticulturist and garden communicator. She has 30 years of experience writing for Horticulture, The American Gardener, Chesapeake Home, The National Gardener, and Early American Life and gardening newsletters and blogs.

About Southern Living

Southern Living, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, celebrates the food, homes, places, and culture of the South. We reach 7.2 million readers a month. Our content is written by experienced journalists and fact checked for accuracy. Learn more about us and our editorial guidelines.