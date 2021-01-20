Patricia Shannon

Senior Editor
Patricia Shannon is a Senior Editor at Southern Living. She has been with the brand since 2013. She enjoys covering a wide range of topics from home and garden to trends and etiquette and is even known to breakdown particularly arduous cleaning tasks with more enthusiasm than the jobs probably warrant.

In her free time, Patricia enjoys spending time with her husband and children and cooking her way through the latest issues of SL.
