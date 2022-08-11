Pati Jinich

Patricia Jinich is a Mexican chef, PBS host, cookbook author, and food writer. She is best known for her James Beard Award-winning and Emmy-nominated PBS series Pati's Mexican Table. Once a political analyst, Pati honed her food skills and passion amid a family of cooks and passionate food people. She taught Mexican cooking to family and friends in Texas before becoming a production assistance on the PBS food series New Tastes from Texas hosted by Chef Stephan Pyles. In 2007, she left the politics world and plunged into food head first, becoming the resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C. She later launched her blog, Pati's Mexican table, and she has written a number of cookbook.
Charro Beans
New!
These tender pinto beans are a quick and easy side for any Tex-Mex main.
Advertisement
Chunky Guacamole with Jalapeño and Chile de Árbol
New!
Give your guac a a double dose of heat.
Melted Queso with Chorizo
New!
The cheesy dip of our dreams.
Beef Fajitas
New!
Put some sizzle into supper.
Tejano Red Rice
New!
A traditional side gets a Tex-Mex spin.
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com