Pati Jinich

Patricia Jinich is a Mexican chef, PBS host, cookbook author, and food writer. She is best known for her James Beard Award-winning and Emmy-nominated PBS series Pati's Mexican Table. Once a political analyst, Pati honed her food skills and passion amid a family of cooks and passionate food people. She taught Mexican cooking to family and friends in Texas before becoming a production assistance on the PBS food series New Tastes from Texas hosted by Chef Stephan Pyles. In 2007, she left the politics world and plunged into food head first, becoming the resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C. She later launched her blog, Pati's Mexican table, and she has written a number of cookbook.