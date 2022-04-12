Pamela Brill

Pamela has been writing about lifestyle topic for nearly three decades. She has covered the design and renovation beat for the private club and resort industry for more than a decade and began writing about home design while freelancing for a Long Island, NY-based glossy. Pamela has toured several homes and had the opportunity to write about the fabled Grey Gardens estate on Long Island's east end. She also reports on new products and gifts for the home as a contributing editor for a specialty retail magazine. Pamela has developed a keen eye for home design and decor, having reported on renovations in the residential and commercial markets for the last decade. She has authored dozens of articles highlighting new home construction and renovation projects. Among the subjects she has covered are green designs, LEED certification and historic homes.



Pamela is a professional journalist specializing in lifestyle topics, including home design.



Contributor to several national print and digital outlets.

Owner of Talking Walnut Media, a content provider service



Pamela attended College of the Holy Cross and received a bachelor of arts from the State University of New York at Albany. She is a member of the Women's Media Group of New York.