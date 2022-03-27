Paige Porter Fischer is a writer and editor with 23 years of experience in journalism. She has covered travel, food, architecture, home design, celebrities, and lifestyle for national magazines and newspapers. Paige has been a features writer for Coastal Living, West Coast Editor for Better Homes & Gardens, Editor-at-Large (lifestyle) for Sunset magazine, and a weekly design and travel columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle. As a freelancer, she scouts locations, pitches stories, produces and art directs major photo shoots, writes and edits features, and consults with interior designers and architects to help develop content for their web sites, writing everything from bios to blog posts. She is a storyteller who loves the convergence of words, pictures, and people. Her work appears in publications such as Coastal Living, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, Country Home, Veranda, Sunset, Luxe, Real Simple, Modern Farmhouse, and Cottage Style.