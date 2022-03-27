Paige Porter Fischer

Paige Porter Fischer is a writer and editor with 23 years of experience in journalism. She has covered travel, food, architecture, home design, celebrities, and lifestyle for national magazines and newspapers. Paige has been a features writer for Coastal Living, West Coast Editor for Better Homes & Gardens, Editor-at-Large (lifestyle) for Sunset magazine, and a weekly design and travel columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle. As a freelancer, she scouts locations, pitches stories, produces and art directs major photo shoots, writes and edits features, and consults with interior designers and architects to help develop content for their web sites, writing everything from bios to blog posts. She is a storyteller who loves the convergence of words, pictures, and people. Her work appears in publications such as Coastal Living, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, Country Home, Veranda, Sunset, Luxe, Real Simple, Modern Farmhouse, and Cottage Style.
Why the Holiday Season Is the Most Wonderful Time to Visit Richmond, Virginia
Video
It's the most wonderful time of the year in Virginia's capital.
Advertisement
Designer Emily Painter Brightens Up Her 1,300-Square-Foot Rental
Gallery
From drab to truly fab with a lot of color and island style.
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com