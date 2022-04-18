Paige Grandjean

Skip to content Top Navigation
Close this dialog window Explore Southern Living
A little sweet, a little spicy, and a whole lot of yum.
Advertisement
Your meal is set with this chicken breast dinner recipe.
Chicken breast dinner never looked so good.
A new spin on chicken parm.
Looking forward to a warm bowl of this soup.
Coconut and citrus are the perfect pair.
If you're looking for a new, impressive holiday trifle, this is it.
Advertisement
A festive bite for everyone.
You're sure to impress with this ambrosia-inspired desert.
If you're looking for a new, impressive holiday trifle, this is it.
A festive bite for everyone.
You're sure to impress with this ambrosia-inspired desert.
There is a new citrus bar in town.
Two classic desserts come together to make a sweet ending to your holiday celebration.
Advertisement
A little bit spicy and a whole lot of flavor.
These oven "fried" catfish filets are just as crispy as pan-fried filets but a lot less messy to make.
No one at your holiday party will be able to resist a piping hot pot of cheese fondue.
You're sure to impress when you pull this out of the oven.
These crisp, buttery crackers make an impressive hostess gift alongside a bottle of wine.
Fix a lighter, brighter skillet supper in under 30 minutes.
Pull out your trusty Dutch oven for this bread recipe.
Advertisement
This light and flavorful chowder is perfect for late spring dinners.
This light, healthy slaw recipe is mildly acidic and full of flavor.
Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite.
A leftover Easter ham bone is the foundation for this easy, hearty meal.
Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.
A fresh peach pie deserves a tasty crumble topping.
There won't be a plate around with even a crumb of evidence left.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.