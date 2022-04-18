Paige Grandjean

Paige Grandjean is a food editor and recipe developer with over seven years of experience in food media. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 15 nationally distributed print publications, as well as on various digital platforms. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine Lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award Finalist.
Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash
1
A little sweet, a little spicy, and a whole lot of yum.
Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad
New!
Your meal is set with this chicken breast dinner recipe.
Kentucky Hot Brown-Stuffed Chicken
1
Chicken breast dinner never looked so good.
Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs
1
A new spin on chicken parm.
Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup
6
Looking forward to a warm bowl of this soup.
Tropical Coconut-Citrus Pie
New!
Coconut and citrus are the perfect pair.
Ambrosia Trifle
New!
If you're looking for a new, impressive holiday trifle, this is it.
Ambrosia Cupcakes
New!
A festive bite for everyone.
Coconut Panna Cotta with Blood Orange Granita
New!
You're sure to impress with this ambrosia-inspired desert.
Coconut-Citrus Bars
New!
There is a new citrus bar in town.
Ambrosia Cheesecake
New!
Two classic desserts come together to make a sweet ending to your holiday celebration.
Paige Grandjean's Calabacitas
New!
A little bit spicy and a whole lot of flavor.
Easy Catfish Tacos Recipe with Slaw
2
These oven "fried" catfish filets are just as crispy as pan-fried filets but a lot less messy to make.
Beer-Cheese Fondue
New!
No one at your holiday party will be able to resist a piping hot pot of cheese fondue.
Spiced Apple-Pecan Swirl Bread
6
You're sure to impress when you pull this out of the oven.
Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers
3
These crisp, buttery crackers make an impressive hostess gift alongside a bottle of wine.
Shrimp Fried Rice Recipe
1
Fix a lighter, brighter skillet supper in under 30 minutes.
No-Knead Buttermilk Bread
6
Pull out your trusty Dutch oven for this bread recipe.
Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder
3
This light and flavorful chowder is perfect for late spring dinners.
Quick Pickled Slaw Recipe
New!
This light, healthy slaw recipe is mildly acidic and full of flavor.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole Recipe
2
Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite.
Ham-and-Bean Soup Recipe
4
A leftover Easter ham bone is the foundation for this easy, hearty meal.
Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe
11
Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.
Peach Crumble Pie
New!
A fresh peach pie deserves a tasty crumble topping.
Peach Cobbler Pound Cake
New!
There won't be a plate around with even a crumb of evidence left.
