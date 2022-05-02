Page Mullins
Senior Homes Editor
Page Mullins is the Senior Homes Editor at Southern Living. She spends her days crisscrossing the South to find the region's most charming homes and producing photo shoots to bring them to life in the magazine. Prior to joining Southern Living, she served as an editor at Country Living, Brides, and Real Simple.
Raised in the river town of Natchez, Mississippi, Page has a penchant for brown furniture and an uncanny tolerance for brown liquor. She is currently renovating a farmhouse there and continuing her search for the perfect white paint color.
