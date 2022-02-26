Nina Huang

Nina Huang has covered a variety of lifestyle topics at Dotdash Meredith since 2019, including beauty, fashion, entertainment, home, travel, and kitchen. Prior to working for Dotdash Meredith, Nina was a beauty intern for Marie Claire and contributed to New York University's student newspaper, Washington Square News. She has lived in New York, London, Paris, Taiwan, and Pebble Beach, California and speaks English, Mandarin, French, Taiwanese, and conversational Japanese. Find her byline in PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Entertainment Weekly, and more. Connect with her on Instagram and LinkedIn.
