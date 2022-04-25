Nikkia Rhodes

Raised in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, Rhodes always understood the value of giving back. Her mother and grandmother managed the Volunteers of America family shelter kitchen, and as she spent time there, she saw the power of serving others and sharing a meal. In high school, she met Damaris Phillips, who encouraged her to enroll in advanced-level cooking classes at Jefferson Community & Technical College. Soon after that, she was accepted into the LEE Initiative's Women Culinary & Spirits Program. Rhodes wanted to be a teacher, and in 2018, she started a culinary program at Iroquois High School and later helped establish the McAtee Community Kitchen. She was a Southern Living 2021 Cook of the Year.