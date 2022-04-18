Nicola Blaque is a chef, restauranteur, mother, and wife based in San Antonio, Texas. As a native of Jamaica that grew up in the US, she has always loved sharing her Caribbean culture with those around her. After serving in the US Army, she embraced her passion for cooking and attended The Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio. Her flagship restaurant, The Jerk Shack has become a staple in San Antonio and has been nationally recognized by Eater, GQ and more. Her second restaurant, Mi Roti, is located in the popular Historic Pearl District in San Antonio.