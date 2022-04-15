Nellah Bailey McGough started her career as an EA at Southern Living in the Travel Department, where she spent 3 years learning about the hidden gems of the South from various editors which led her to researching and writing stories during her 14 years at Southern Living. While continuing to write (Southern culture and holiday DIY are her favorite topics), Nellah eventually pursued a path in business operations. She runs the day-to-day operations in the Southern Living Birmingham office, responds to reader questions and comments, manages freelancer contracts and invoices.