Nancie McDermott is known as a highly respected authority and resource on the food, cooking, and culinary history of the American South. Her particular expertise includes the regional distinctions within Southern cooking, the history and culture at the heart of iconic recipes and foodways, and the essential ingredients around which Southern home cooking has grown and flourished. Nominated for a James Beard Award in Journalism and an IACP Cookbook Award for American Cooking, she has almost 30 years experience and is the author of 14 cookbooks.