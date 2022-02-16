Nancie McDermott

Nancie McDermott is known as a highly respected authority and resource on the food, cooking, and culinary history of the American South. Her particular expertise includes the regional distinctions within Southern cooking, the history and culture at the heart of iconic recipes and foodways, and the essential ingredients around which Southern home cooking has grown and flourished. Nominated for a James Beard Award in Journalism and an IACP Cookbook Award for American Cooking, she has almost 30 years experience and is the author of 14 cookbooks.
Scalloped Oysters Recipe
New!
In this recipe, the oysters are the star of the show—no bells or whistles required.
Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie Recipe
4
This decadent layered pie is our new favorite holiday dessert.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
New!
Although called a bread, this dish has the consistency and taste of a savory pudding.
Over the Moon Chocolate Pie Recipe
New!
This mile-high chocolate pie is inspired by a Southern classic: the MoonPie.
The South's Most Storied Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Gallery
Celebrate the holidays with regional sides.
Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons
1
Delicious mirlitons are available in the fall months and deserve a spot on your Thanksgiving table.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
2
There are few dishes more comforting and indulgent than mac and cheese, and this version will become your new go-to.
Simple Mashed Rutabagas and Potatoes
1
Lighten up the Thanksgiving table this year with our modern twist on classic mashed potatoes.
Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets
New!
If collard greens typically grace your Thanksgiving table in the form of a boiled, pulpy glob of greens, this recipe will be a breath of fresh air.
Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo
1
This year, add a little kick to your Thanksgiving turkey with this spicy cornbread dressing.
Fluffy Corn Pudding
New!
This corn pudding is wonderfully light, like cross between a custard and a souffle.
Fried Arkansas Black Apples
1
This simple recipe is the perfect way to let Arkansas Black apples shine on your Thanksgiving table.
Grated Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe
New!
Try a new twist on an old recipe this Thanksgiving.
Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries
New!
Cranberry jewels and crunchy black walnuts crown this naturally irresistible vegetable side.
This Fall Dessert Always Takes Me Back to My Grandmother's Kitchen
Article
Lost Pies of the South
Gallery
Each state in the South is responsible for some tasty pies.
Double-Crust Pie Pastry Recipe
1
Mama always said that homemade is better than frozen.
Single-Crust Pie Pastry Recipe
1
If you think you don't have enough time to make a pie crust, think again.
Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream Recipe
New!
This pie may look an assuming, but taking out a slice shows off its true beauty.
Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream
New!
This peanut pie will impress even the most stubborn relatives you entertain this holiday season.
Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries Recipe
New!
Put this pie in your holiday lineup for a little nod to Kentucky.
Molasses Whipped Cream Recipe
New!
Add a delicious homemade topping to any dessert.
Caramel Sauce Recipe
New!
This sweet sauce has a booxy surprise.
Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce Recipe
New!
he heirloom apple that makes this apple pie so tasty hails from Benton County, Arkansas.
Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce Recipe
New!
Never had a cushaw? This pie is a perfect way to enjoy it.
