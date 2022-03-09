For more than a decade, Miranda Agee was an interior design and architecture editor in New York City covering some of the world's most prolific luxury homes and brands. Miranda has written about architecture and interior design as an editor and writer at publications such as AD, Vogue, Elle Decor, The Wall Street Journal, New York, Luxe Interiors + Design, Southern Living, Cottage & Gardens, and more. Through her design reporting, she has interviewed more than 500 national and international design professionals ranging from interior designers, architects, hospitality designers, product designers, lighting designers, art curators, gallerists, wallpaper designers, rug makers, ceramicists, and other distinct and highly recognized design professionals. In 2021, Miranda capitalized on her years of knowledge and founded The Allis Group -- a public relations and brand development firm based in New York City.