Mildred "Mama Dip" Council

Mildred Council may have been known to the world by her childhood nickname, Dip (inspired by her long arms), but her reach has been so much longer. The popular story of Mildred Council and her renowned restaurant, Mama Dip's, is that she started it on a meager $64 set aside from what she earned as a cook and maid at Chapel Hill's wealthy homes and fraternity houses—and that's true. The food story goes back a lot further, though. The youngest daughter of seven children, Mildred "Dip" Cotton was such a good cook that her father let her take over the role at age 9 after her mother died.
A year after death, her children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren still work at the restaurant she built in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. And the Council family food businesses, all started with her encouragement and passion, are likely to continue on for years to come.