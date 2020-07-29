Mike Lata is Chef/Partner of FIG Restaurant and The Ordinary, an oyster bar and seafood hall, in Charleston, SC. He opened FIG in 2003 with Adam Nemirow, which garnered him a James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Southeast, and in 2013, a nomination for The Ordinary for Best New Restaurant. Mike’s longstanding and outspoken commitment to support local farmers, fishermen and purveyors has cemented his position as a champion for Charleston’s flourishing culinary renaissance. A native New Englander, Lata started his culinary career at an early age, working in kitchens in Boston, New Orleans, Atlanta and France before landing in Charleston in 1998. He is a hands-on, self-taught chef who is relentless in his pursuit of the freshest products, which constantly inspire and define his work. Lata’s mission is to create bright, satisfying food that is both uncomplicated and elegant, all the while paying respect to the efforts and traditions of his family of purveyors.
