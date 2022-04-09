Mike Jordan
Mike Jordan
Mike Jordan
Mike Jordan is an Atlanta-based multimedia journalist, editor, and regular contributor at The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, Southern Living, Rolling Stone, Resy, The Local Palate, and Eater, where he writes about culture through food, business, entertainment, travel, technology, politics and more. He serves on the Atlanta Press Club's board of directors and the editorial advisory council at Atlanta magazine, and was the founding Atlanta editor at Thrillist in 2008.