Michelle Darrisaw

Michelle Darrisaw is a journalist specializing in entertainment and lifestyle-driven content. She's edited recipes and written about food, beverages, health and wellness for publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, MyRecipes.com, ESSENCE, Oprah Daily and Watch! magazine.
It's Good For You To Start Decorating For Christmas Early–Here's Why
Video
Turns out, decking the halls early brings even more Yuletide bliss.
Advertisement
The Real Meaning Behind Those Charms Pulled From Your Wedding Cake
Article
Because life is full of sweet little surprises.
These are the Only Vegetables You Should Buy Frozen
Article
Here are the vegetables you can feel good about stockpiling from the cold aisle.
4 Easy Ways to Tell if an Egg Has Gone Bad
Article
It's not all in the senses, but they sure can help.
10 Things Funeral Directors Don't Want You to Know
Video
We don't plan on taking these money-saving secrets to the grave with us.
The Real Meaning Behind the Mardi Gras King Cake
Video
With Fat Tuesday just around the corner, discover the real meaning behind this signature baked good of Mardi Gras.
17 Common Wedding Traditions—And The Shocking History Behind Them
Gallery
Spoiler alert: Blushing brides in the olden days were a superstitious bunch.
Advertisement
6 Easter Traditions You Will Only Find in the South
Video
This is how we do Easter in the South.
A Louisiana Food Expert Shares What You Should Always Order From Popeyes
Article
Of course, the buttery biscuits are highly recommended.
17 Common Wedding Traditions—And The Shocking History Behind Them
Gallery
Spoiler alert: Blushing brides in the olden days were a superstitious bunch.
6 Easter Traditions You Will Only Find in the South
Video
This is how we do Easter in the South.
A Louisiana Food Expert Shares What You Should Always Order From Popeyes
Article
Of course, the buttery biscuits are highly recommended.
27 Gorgeous Fall Flowers for Your Best Autumn Garden
Gallery
Late bloomers that make autumn the most colorful season yet.
Ring in the New Year with 11 Easy Drink Recipes
Gallery
Count down to the New Year with one of these festive cocktails in hand.
Advertisement
15 Enchanting Vintage Christmas Ornaments
Gallery
Relive the magic of Christmas past with these timeless ornaments.
Six Creative Twists on the Classic Mint Julep
Article
Cheers!
17 Delightful Derby Hat Cakes You Must See
Gallery
Derby Day will be a piece of cake this year.
When Is Santa Claus Arriving at Your House on Christmas Eve?
Article
This tracker makes it easy to find out when Father Christmas will slide down your chimney.
How Much Are Your Vintage Kitchen Collectibles Actually Worth?
Article
You could be sitting on a fortune.
Williams-Sonoma Has Slow Cookers on Sale for as Low as $149
Article
Plus, boatloads of other amazing deals.
This Restaurant Is Serving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Favorite Dishes, Just in Time for the Royal Wedding
Article
The three-course menu will feature the coveted engagement chicken.
Advertisement
This Is Why We Drink Eggnog During the Holidays
Article
The spiked holiday beverage dates all the way back to Medieval Britain.
Texas 1st Grader Asks Santa for Food and a Warm Blanket in Touching Letter
Article
And her simple wish is spreading joy to other little boys and girls
Did You Know That Ree Drummond Always Cooks With These 3 Simple Ingredients?
Video
This trio is the perfect start to any Southern recipe.
Here's What Hotel Owners Want You to Do When Traveling with Your Dog
Article
For guests with pets, there's a certain etiquette you should always follow.
Impressive Gingerbread Houses We Wish We Could Move Into This Holiday Season
Gallery
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville has become a must-see attraction for guests to ogle over this childhood treat.
How to Properly Clean Your Stand Mixer So It Lasts Through the Holiday Baking Season
Article
There are a few nooks and crannies you don't want to forget.
Cute Stocking Stuffer Gifts for the Disney Fan in Your Life
Gallery
These magical treasures are all $20 and under.
Load More
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com