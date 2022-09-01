Senior Vice President & General Manager Melissa Inman is the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Southern Living, Real Simple, The Spruce Pets, and Daily Paws. Previously she was the Senior Vice President of Digital Content Strategy & Operations over a broad portfolio of 15 lifestyle brands—including Real Simple, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and Allrecipes—overseeing the strategic development of programs and partnerships that expand the brands' engagement and reach across digital platforms.
