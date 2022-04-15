Melissa Gray

Melissa Gray is a Recipe Developer and Food Stylist for Dotdash Meredith. She attended The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, where she studied Culinary Arts and Culinary Arts Management. She began working in food publishing in 2015 and joined the Dotdash Meredith test kitchens in 2019. During her career, she has developed over 1,500 original recipes and food styled in hundreds of photoshoots. When not in the kitchen, you can find Melissa spending time with her dog, exploring new restaurants or breweries, or honing her martial arts skills.
Air Fryer Hush Puppies
New!
These Air Fryer Hush Puppies have everything you love about the traditional Southern side—with none of the oil.
Green Chile-Chicken Soup
New!
A great make-ahead option for any night of the week.
Fire-Roasted Tomato-and-Beef Ragù
1
This fix-and-freeze pasta sauce is perfect for weeknight meals.
Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto
3
Fancy up shepherd's pie with some scalloped potatoes and pesto.
Creamy Artichoke, Kale, and Rice Gratin
1
Dinner in a snap for the spinach-artichoke dip lover.
Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry
New!
Yes, this recipe is designed to be freezer-friendly.
Strawberry Truffles
3
A new spin on the usual chocolate-covered strawberries.
Bourbon-Caramel Cookies
New!
Melted caramel candies have found their perfect match.
Pumpkin Pound Cake
1
Best enjoyed with a cup of coffee or scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Melissa Gray's Cranberry Granita
New!
The perfect dessert for the non-bakers.
Fried Mashed Potato Balls
New!
Everything you love about mashed potatoes, but better.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars
New!
What more could you want from a dessert?
Buffalo Chicken Bites
New!
Whip up a batch (or three!) of these crispy, spicy, boneless bites for your next party.
Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
New!
You're guaranteed an invite to next weekend's watch party with this dip in tow.
Brown Butter Cornbread 
New!
It is hard to improve on a classic, but we found a way by employing a trick often used in making cake frostings.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
3
Wing night might have some competition.
Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
New!
From potluck to weeknight dinner, this should be your new go-to casserole.
Pimiento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
New!
Pimiento cheese and a casserole? That's one Southern match.
Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
2
The right amount of cheese and crunch.
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
4
The do-it-all casserole.
Cornmeal Waffles
New!
With crispy edges, a fluffy interior, and a slightly coarse texture from the cornmeal, these waffles are everything we dream of waking up to.
Spicy Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
New!
Change up your usual side dish routine with sweet potatoes.
Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad
New!
If you're in charge of bringing the potato salad to the potluck, consider this your new go-to.
Warm Mustard Potato Salad
New!
We're loving this lightened-up potato salad still bursting with flavor.
Gingered Peach Galette
2
Thinking of spending the day making peach pie? Save some time and make a galette instead.
