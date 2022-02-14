Meg Pace Lovett
Meg Pace Lovett is an award-winning journalist who has spent nearly two decades covering all areas of Southern life, culture and news. As Southern Living's senior producer, she oversees the production of videos that bring the brand's recipes, personalities, and homes to life. Meg has written for Southern Living since 2017 and is a former television reporter. Her stories have also appeared on NBC and ABC network news. She holds a degree in journalism and political science from the University of Mississippi. Connect with her on Twitter and LinkedIn.