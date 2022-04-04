Mee Mccormick is a wellness chef and inclusive food expert who overcame a debilitating digestive disease by changing the food she ate. For over 20 years she has researched and evolved recipes into delicious, gut-friendly equivalents. Her grass-roots reputation for promoting wellness through better food choices led her to being a Guest TV Chef on more than 60 different morning shows across the country. For seven years she owned and ran The Pinewood Kitchen & Mercantile in Pinewood, Tennessee. In 2020, Mee was chosen as one of Southern Living's Cooks of the Year for her innovations and has also been featured in over 100 magazines from Forbes to the cover of FSR magazine. She is the author of two cookbooks, My Kitchen Cure and My Pinewood Kitchen, A Southern Culinary Cure. Her newest book, The JUICIE Bits, will be available in January 2023. Find her on Instagram, Facebook, and at pinewoodkitchen.com.