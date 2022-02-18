Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 23 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. Martina has released two cookbooks – the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018.
When Martina isn't in the studio, she focuses her time on charitable causes dear to her heart through her Team Music Is Love charity imitative.
McBride resides in Nashville with her husband, John, and their three daughters. You can keep up with her on Facebook, as well as Twitter and Instagram.