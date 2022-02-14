Marian Cooper Cairns

Marian Cooper Cairns is a food stylist and recipe developer based in Los Angeles with 20 years of experience in the food industry. Originally from Alabama, she still sports a southern accent and is known for making really bad food puns on social media and can make you a darn great buttermilk biscuit, just ask. When she is not poking at food with tweezers she loves to talk all things Pimento Chz Club, her small batch pimento cheese company. Her passion for food styling and recipe development serves clients for ad campaigns, product packaging, cookbooks, and commercials. Her clients include Jack in the Box, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, Damn Delicious, Southern Living, Food and Wine, and Good Catch Foods, and Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, to name a few.
Granny Smith Apple Pie Recipe
This homey apple pie may look traditional, but it has a game-changing secret ingredient: roasted Granny Smith apples.
Heirloom Tomato Pie Recipe
It's time for tomato pie!
Lavender-Plum Shrub Recipe
A shrub is a tangy, fruity, vinegar-based drink that's made a comeback in recent years.
Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Sweet coconut and earthy pumpkin are a match made in Thanksgiving heaven and this dessert proves it.
Pear-Cranberry Pie with Ginger-Almond Streusel
If you're looking for a fresh alternative to your usual apple pie, this dessert delivers.
Pomegranate-Chess Tart
A halo of pomegranate seeds gives this humble chess pie an elegant and modern makeover.
Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie
This is not your ordinary pecan pie.
Parmesan-Buttermilk Pie Crust Recipe
This savory pie crust is reminiscent of crunchy flakey Parmesan cheese straws.
Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Try this creamy tart for a cool dessert this summer.
Marian's Savory Vegetable Bread Pudding Recipe
Say yes to savory with this veggie-filled bread pudding.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon
This is the ultimate grilled cheese.
Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe
These fuss-free drop biscuits come together in 35 minutes and are delicious.
Simple Beet Salad Recipe
This colorful salad is a simple and healthy addition to your table.
Strawberry-Tomato Salad
Look for mini multicolored tomatoes at the supermarket. Toss them with strawberries for a surprising combo to serve with grilled salmon, chicken, or pork.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
1
This elegant tian, a French dish of layered vegetables, is delicious warm or at room temp.
Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Punch up this classic pairing of watermelon and feta with peppery watercress or arugula. This recipe calls for our Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette, which you'll soon claim as your new signature dressing. It's light, flavorful, and a breeze to pull together. 
Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
This versatile pasta pairs with any grilled vegetable, so use what you have on hand or what looks best at the farmers' market.
Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Add zing to your salads with fresh dill, or swap it for basil, mint, or parsley. For pasta, try using whole wheat for its earthy, toothsome quality; any kind will do.
Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette
This is one of our most versatile vinaigrette recipes of all time. It can just as easily dress a gorgeous bowl of greens as it can star in a light and flavorful summer pasta salad. Use it as a marinade, a topping for a vibrant side of green beans, or even as a dressing to have on-hand year-round. 
Zucchini-Mint Pasta
From the Kitchen of Marian Cooper Cairns, Birmingham, AL. "Add cooked shrimp for a heartier main, or white beans for a vegetarian option."
Blackberry Pisco Sours
Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.
Orange-Basil Yogurt Dip
Savory, sweet, and tangy, this bright dip is great for dunking anything from breadsticks to crudités. We especially love it with an assortment of grilled peppers and zucchini.
Advertisement
Pickled Tiny Tomatoes
These colorful little flavor bombs are ripe for the picking.
Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash
Stuff baby squash with a delicious goat cheese-pimiento spread—and watch them disappear.
Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches
Indulgent, fresh, and easy as pie.
