Marian Cooper Cairns is a food stylist and recipe developer based in Los Angeles with 20 years of experience in the food industry. Originally from Alabama, she still sports a southern accent and is known for making really bad food puns on social media and can make you a darn great buttermilk biscuit, just ask. When she is not poking at food with tweezers she loves to talk all things Pimento Chz Club, her small batch pimento cheese company. Her passion for food styling and recipe development serves clients for ad campaigns, product packaging, cookbooks, and commercials. Her clients include Jack in the Box, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, Damn Delicious, Southern Living, Food and Wine, and Good Catch Foods, and Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, to name a few.
Punch up this classic pairing of watermelon and feta with peppery watercress or arugula. This recipe calls for our Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette, which you'll soon claim as your new signature dressing. It's light, flavorful, and a breeze to pull together.
This is one of our most versatile vinaigrette recipes of all time. It can just as easily dress a gorgeous bowl of greens as it can star in a light and flavorful summer pasta salad. Use it as a marinade, a topping for a vibrant side of green beans, or even as a dressing to have on-hand year-round.
Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.