Maggie Burch

It's time to make some memories with your lifelong travel buddy.
These surprisingly easy techniques will add some variety to your go-to dinner tablescapes.
Tis the season to take your living outside—which means it's the perfect time to give your outdoor space a fun update.
The big change you probably haven't noticed.
You don't have to save up for a big renovation to give that neglected second bath a much-needed face-lift.
How to beat the summer heat in a pre-AC world.
The perfect warm neutral does exist—and it's not boring at all.
This may seem like the perfect small-space solution, but the potential downsides can majorly outweigh the perks.
Take a tour of this 3-story house on a coveted corner lot in downtown Savannah.
If you want to get the most bang for your buck on home improvement projects, take your to-do list to the outdoors.
No matter your style, and no matter the size of your space, these are the layouts that are proven to work.
These historic homes have enough storybook charm to transport you to a land far, far away.
This eye-catching look is made more accessible thanks to the growing variety of quartz options to homeowners.
Forget what you think you know about boring beige and meh cream—this is a neutral that can hold its own, but still plays well with others.
This new trend among parents-to-be means a new set of rules about what's appropriate
All those questions you're too nervous to ask—answered here.
Every question about what's appropriate, and what's not, answered—whether you're a bride or a guest.
Ever been unsure of when to use Ms. or Mrs., or how to include professional titles? Consider this your ultimate etiquette-proof guide.
Close proximity to Charleston and resort-level amenities make this laid-back beach town one of our favorite getaways.
The circa-1858 property has been completely restored and renovated—top to bottom, inside and out—and just hit the market for $3.99 million.
This curiously named house style originated out of necessity—but now is considered a modern amenity.
The quintessential New Orleans house style is notable not only because of its extremely narrow footprint but also its intriguing name.
You don't have to pay professionals to get a deep clean on your area rugs.
The classic folk dance has been part of life for more than 300 years.
These simple formulas for filling out window boxes will have you itching to plant your own.
