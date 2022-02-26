Maddy Zollo

Maddy Zollo Rusbosin has never met a bottle of nail polish she hasn't wanted to try. After working in New York City as a Beauty Editor at Seventeen and People StyleWatch, she returned South to her hometown of Winter Park, Florida. Besides soaking up the sunshine, she's continued to report on all things hair, makeup, sorority trends, and more. With over 12 years of experience, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, Elle, Women's Health, Robb Report, Town & Country, Flamingo Magazine, and Orlando Magazine among others. The latests edition to resume? Mom to the sweetest little girl named Jackie.
