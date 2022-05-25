Lynn Coulter is an author, freelancer, and speaker with over 22 years of experience in writing about gardening and other topics. She is a life-long gardener whose work has been featured in many notable print and digital publications, including Better Homes & Gardens, HGTV, The Spruce, Southern Living, Old Farmers Almanac, Massey-Ferguson's Farm Life, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, and others. She also wrote about gardening and gardening tools and technology while serving as a contributing editor for both Delta Sky and U.S. Airways magazines.