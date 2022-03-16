Liv Dansky

Liv is a recipe tester and developer with three years of experience working in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She grew up in Denver, Colorado where she struggled to breathe and bake at altitude. Liv left the Mile High City to earn a BA from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. After graduation, she dabbled in restaurant-focused public relations and spent time working in professional kitchens in Denver and Atlanta before finding her way to Dotdash Meredith. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, she can be found cooking and eating for fun with an occasional run or tennis match between meals.