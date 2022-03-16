Liv Dansky

Liv is a recipe tester and developer with three years of experience working in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She grew up in Denver, Colorado where she struggled to breathe and bake at altitude. Liv left the Mile High City to earn a BA from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. After graduation, she dabbled in restaurant-focused public relations and spent time working in professional kitchens in Denver and Atlanta before finding her way to Dotdash Meredith. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, she can be found cooking and eating for fun with an occasional run or tennis match between meals.
Asparagus Soup
New!
This bright, creamy soup feels fancy, but it couldn't be easier.
Advertisement
Green Bean Almondine
New!
This classic French side dish is at home on every Southern table.
Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls
New!
Ooey, gooey, chocolatey goodness.
Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake
New!
Attention chocoholics!
Pink Champagne Cake
New!
Cheers!
Cookies and Cream Cake
New!
This fan-favorite flavor steps out of the ice cream parlor and into a decadent cake.
Gingerbread Biscotti
New!
An age-old sweet reinvented with holiday spices.
Advertisement
Eggnog Cookies
New!
It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas.
Salted Caramel Fudge
3
Treat yourself to a swirl of sweet flavor.
Gingerbread Biscotti
New!
An age-old sweet reinvented with holiday spices.
Eggnog Cookies
New!
It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas.
Salted Caramel Fudge
3
Treat yourself to a swirl of sweet flavor.
Margarita Cupcakes
New!
Yes, they are made with tequila! And yes, these margarita cupcakes are absolutely delicious. Thanks to a cake mix, this recipe is easy to pull off too.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
3
If you need a dish hearty enough to feed a hungry family or want to take food to a friend or neighbor, this savory butternut squash lasagna is the perfect choice.
Advertisement
Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
New!
Learn how to make homemade cranberry sauce in an Instant Pot or programmable multicooker.
Sheet Pan Fajitas
New!
This Tex-Mex dinner is on the table in just 20 minutes.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
2
Whether we're talking church potluck, game day, or even a casual family lunch, there's no wrong time for Southern classic Ham-and-Cheese Sliders.
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com