Lisa Donovan
Lisa Donovan has cooked in some of the most renowned kitchens in the country including chef Tandy Wilson's City House and Husk (Nashville/Charleston) with chef Sean Brock. Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger, her first book, was published in August 2020 and received the 2021 M.F.K. Fisher Prize of Excellence. In addition to Southern Living, Lisa has contributed to Food & Wine, Southern Foodways Alliance's Gravy publication, The Washington Post, and The New York Times.