Lisa Cericola

Senior Food Editor
Lisa is the senior food editor at Southern Living and joined the team in 2015. She works with the Southern Living Test Kitchen to create recipes for the site and print magazine, edits the magazine's food section, and writes digital food stories as well. Previously, she was the features editor at Food Network Magazine and has more than 15 years of experience writing, editing, and managing photo shoots for print and digital lifestyle brands.

Lisa grew up in South Florida and now lives in Birmingham. She misses home-grown mangoes, but now she enjoys meat-and-threes, Alabama peach season, and boiled peanuts.
Our Most Comforting Recipes in Times of Sorrow
When you're going through hard times in the South, food is always on the way.
Common Mistakes to Avoid When Cooking Fried Chicken
Follow our advice for the crispiest, juiciest fried chicken you've ever made.
The Best Southern Cookbooks of 2021
2021 brought a slew of great new cookbooks. These five books stood out from the crowd, offering unique Southern recipes and perspectives that you'll return to again and again.
5 Reasons to Retire the Canned Cranberry Sauce
Skip the canned stuff this year and make a batch of easy homemade cranberry sauce that people will actually want to eat.
Creamy Dijonnaise
Paired with crab cakes, this sauce is amazing.
Spicy Pepper Sauce
A little spice never hurt anyone.
Herbed Crème Fraîche
The perfect sauce for seafood.
Christmas Crab Cakes
Crab cakes are a special dish that go perfectly with celebrations.
Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
You haven't had mashed potatoes like these before.
Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce
Flank steak is a great weeknight dinner option.
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce
This savory tomato sauce works perfectly with grits and chicken thighs.
Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy
This one-pot meal will be a weeknight staple.
Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce
Give your old pork chop recipe a night off.
Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
It's all in the sauce.
The Right Way to Heat a Pre-Cooked Ham
It's so easy, trust us.
Southern Living 2021 Cooks of the Year
2021 Cook of the Year: Erika Kwee
Helping home cooks have fewer kitchen fails.
2021 Cook of the Year: Terry Sargent
Redefining barbecue in the South.
2021 Cook of the Year: Amanda Mack
Feeding her community in more ways than one.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots Recipe
Spiced carrots will soon be your family's most requested Thanksgiving side dish.
Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon
This dish is a fast take on the usual long-simmered greens. Swap out other hearty greens like kale, collards, or turnip greens for the mustard greens if you prefer.
Baked Brie Bites
This five-ingredient appetizer packs a lot of flavor and texture into one bite. For some holiday green, top red pepper jelly with fresh parsley.
Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Crispy on the outside, silky on the inside, these aren't your everyday roasted potatoes.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe
This recipe frees up precious stove-top space and reminds us of the traditional green beans our grandmothers used to make.
