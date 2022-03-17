Lil Petrusnek is the Homes Program Manager for Southern Living, with nearly four decades of experience in the residential design and home building industries. She was an integral part of launching the Southern Living Custom Builder Program (now in its 28th year), developing the Southern Living Idea House franchise, and creating a robust catalog of Southern Living House Plans. She's cultivated relationships with the country's most talented architects and residential designers to bring customizable house plans directly to readers so they can build their own Southern Living-inspired dream home. When she's not promoting the latest-and-greatest house plans, Lil is spending time with her family and, as she says, "her two adorable grandbabies" in Birmingham, Alabama, and planning her next home renovation project.