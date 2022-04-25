Libby Monteith Minor

Libby Monteith Minor is the Copy Chief for Southern Living, where she has worked since 2000. With over 20 years of experience editing topics from travel to home, garden, food, style, pets, and culture, she has a broad range of knowledge about a wide array of subject areas.

During her tenure, Southern Living has won a National Magazine Award for General Excellence from the American Society of Magazine Editors and been a finalist for a National Magazine Award multiple times. It has also received James Beard Award nominations and won awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals, the Society of American Travel Writers, Folio:, and other organizations. She began as an intern and was promoted from Copy Assistant to Assistant Copy Editor, Copy Editor, Senior Copy Editor, Assistant Copy Chief, and Copy Chief, where she has served for over five years. She has seen Southern Living through many changes in the industry, with a constant focus on keeping the high quality of the brand and maintaining its reputation for excellence.

