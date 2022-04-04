Lee Smith

Lee Smith is the author of 19 works of fiction including Fair and Tender Ladies, Oral History, and recent novella, Blue Marlin. She has received many awards including the North Carolina Award for Literature and an Academy Award in Fiction from the American Academy of Arts and Letters; her novel The Last Girls was a New York Times bestseller as well as winner of the Southern Book Critics Circle Award. Dimestore, A Writer's Life, collection of personal essays, was published in March 2016, followed by Blue Marlin. Lee Smith frequently writes for Southern Living. For more information, visit www.leesmith.com
