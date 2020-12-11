Lauren Wicks is a freelance writer and editor with more than five years experience working in media. She began her career as a Dotdash Meredith editorial fellow, working with Cooking Light before joining EatingWell as an assistant digital editor.
Lauren then spent two years at VERANDA covering interior design, luxury travel, and wine before going freelance in 2022 where she covers a range of lifestyle topics for brands like Well + Good, Food & Wine, Tasting Table, and her former employers.
She is an ASME Next member and serves as a mentor for the ASME Next Magazine Internship Program. Lauren is passionate about empowering the next generation of lifestyle writers and often meets and connects with aspiring female writers to offer advice.