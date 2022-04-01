Advertisement
Lauren Liess
Lauren Liess
Lauren Liess
Lauren Liess is an interior designer based out of Great Falls, Virginia. Together with her husband, she runs Lauren Liess Interiors, a full-service residential design firm in Virginia. They've launched an online home shop (shop.laurenliess), develop product collections, and have ventured into real estate with a real estate brokerage, Property Collective, where they sell rehabbed Northern Virginia properties and have teams of agents who help clients buy and sell properties. The couple also hosted a show on HGTV, Best House on the Block. Lauren started writing her blog, Pure Style Home, in 2008 to share inspiration for how to live simply and beautifully at home. She has written three best-selling books, Habitat: The Field Guide to Decorating (Abrams 2015), Down to Earth (Abrams 2019), and Feels Like Home (Abrams 2021). Lauren Liess was the designer of the 2020 Southern Living Idea House. Find her on Instagram and at laurenliess.com.