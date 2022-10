Lauren Finney Harden is a lifestyle journalist and writer. She has been published on InStyle.com, Insider.com, and other publications.

About Southern Living

Southern Living, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, celebrates the food, homes, places, and culture of the South. We reach 7.2 million readers a month. Our content is written by experienced journalists and fact checked for accuracy. Learn more about us and our editorial guidelines.