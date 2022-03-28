Laura Kostelny

Armed with her trusty notebook, Laura Kostelny has been pushing her way into people's homes and gardens for more than 20 years. She has written about innovative interior design, so-smart organization solutions, style trends (and never agains!), as well as garden-fresh DIYs for a number of publications including Southern Living, Country Living, D Home, Mountain Living, and Reveal.
Inside a Fort Worth Home Filled With Family Heirlooms and Modern Charm
Designer Tori Rubinson restores the spirit of this 1930s Colonial by layering modern touches with sentimental family heirlooms.
These Texans Share Their Love of Baking With a Southern Living Cake Club
This group might be the inspiration you need to form a sit-and-sample-awhile chapter of your own.
Champagne Can Expire. Here's What to Know Before Serving
What to know before serving an old bottle that could fall a little flat.
The Difference Between a Bath Towel and a Bath Sheet
Know the difference and which one is right for you.
The Proper Way to Clean a Slow Cooker
The good news: Cleaning a crockpot is just as easy as using one!
The Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine
You'll be the toast of the town when you brush up on your bubbly knowledge.
The Hottest Home Trend Is About Making Room for the Entire Family
According to research, more homeowners are finding that a happier, more practical home is one where everyone—parents and grown kids included—is welcome.
