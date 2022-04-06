Lacey Chabert

Lacey Nicole Chabert is an actor, producer, and writer. She was born in Purvis, Mississippi. Chabert started in drama and music performances in and around her hometown in Mississippi from an early age. These days she's a staple on the Hallmark Channel. She enjoys various activities, especially shoe shopping, and she is particularly fond of Cajun cooking. Chabert is interviewed frequently by Southern Living about her various film and television projects and has shared some of her family recipes with Southern Living.