Kelsey Ogletree is an experienced independent journalist with more than a dozen years of experience working as an editor and writer for 30+ publications. She holds a master's degree in magazine journalism from one of the top schools in the country and upholds the highest ethical standards in reporting. A member of ASJA, SATW and PRSA, she's spent years building up connections across the industries of food, travel and wellness, and knows exactly who to turn to when searching for sources to help tell the most accurate, informing and entertaining stories as possible. She's also the founder of Pitchcraft, a membership teaching small business owners and PR pros how to pitch freelance writers.