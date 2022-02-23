Kelsey Barnard Clark
Kelsey Barnard Clark is a born and raised Gulf Southerner from Dothan, Alabama. She has developed an impressionable resume including being the fifth woman and first Southerner to win the title of Top Chef. Kelsey was also voted Fan Favorite following her Season 16 win.
Kelsey got her start in the food industry in middle school where she worked for a local high-end caterer, and even catered her first solo wedding at the age of 15. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, she worked savory and pastry in New York City Michelin-star restaurants, Cafe Boulud under Chef Gavin Kaysen and Dovetail under Chef John Fraser. Her signature Southern-French cuisine is inspired by family recipes and classic French techniques.
In 2012 Kelsey moved back home to open her catering company, Kelsey Barnard Catering. Today, she runs her catering company, bakery and restaurant- KBC- in historic downtown Dothan while also taking her chef talents on the road, appearing and cooking at events as often as possible. She has a book coming out this fall- Southern Grit- as well as a new restaurant concept in the works. Kelsey is also an avid gardener and bee keeper with 15 chickens, 3 bunnies and 2 dogs (currently). She lives in Dothan with her husband, Deavours, and two children- Monroe and Evelyn June.
