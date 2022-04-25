Kelly Alexander
Kelly Alexander is a writer and an anthropologist based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For many years, she was an editor at Saveur magazine, where she won a James Beard Journalism award for her magazine writing. Prior to joining Saveur, Alexander worked as an editor at Food & Wine magazine. Her essays and articles have appeared in the New York Times, the New York Times Magazine, Newsweek, Southern Living, and many other publications. She has written and co-written a number of cookbooks, including the New York Times bestseller Smokin' with Myron Mixon, now in its tenth printing. Alexander has been a regular contributor on the subject of food to NPR programs across the country. She is a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at Duke, and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.