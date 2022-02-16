Keia Mastrianni

Keia Mastrianni is a writer, recipe developer, and baker based in Western North Carolina. For the last decade she has written for local, regional, and national publications telling stories about Southern ingredients, agriculture, and the good food people in the South. Her writing has appeared in Eater, TASTE, Whetstone Magazine, the Local Palate, Bon Appétit, Gravy, VICE Munchies, and Bake from Scratch among others.

She is also the baker behind the small-batch pie company, Milk Glass Pie where she bakes from her farm-based cottage kitchen. You can find Keia's work and more about her on her website.
Back in the Day Bakery Is Savannah's Sweetest Spot
Article
For the owners, an unflappable positive spirit has been a recipe for success.
Advertisement
Meet the Couple Changing Charlotte's Dining Scene
Video
Subrina and Greg Collier have transformed the local dining scene and manifested a vision that uplifts Black chefs beyond the city limits.
Chef Ashleigh Shanti Brings History, Memory, and the Art of Gathering to the Table
Article
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com