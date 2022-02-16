Keia Mastrianni is a writer, recipe developer, and baker based in Western North Carolina. For the last decade she has written for local, regional, and national publications telling stories about Southern ingredients, agriculture, and the good food people in the South. Her writing has appeared in Eater, TASTE, Whetstone Magazine, the Local Palate, Bon Appétit, Gravy, VICE Munchies, and Bake from Scratch among others.
She is also the baker behind the small-batch pie company, Milk Glass Pie where she bakes from her farm-based cottage kitchen. You can find Keia's work and more about her on her website.