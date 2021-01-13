Katie Strasberg Rousso

Digital Editor
Katie is the Digital Editor for Southern Living where she focuses on content strategy and audience growth for southernliving.com. She covers an array of topics in travel, food, and home. Prior to joining Southern Living in 2016, she managed digital storytelling for The Home Depot, including development of the company's digital newsroom, corporate messaging, and product narratives.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Rousso is a graduate of The University of Georgia and now lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with her husband, daughter, and pup. When she's not at her desk, you can find her coordinating cake layers, enjoying a jog, or hiking through the South one trail at a time.
8 Winter Escapes That Prove You Don't Need Leaves on Trees to Enjoy the Great Outdoors
Gallery
The region is brimming with reasons to crawl out from your blanket and head outside.
10 Winter Spa Retreats Where Doing Nothing Is Everything
Gallery
Boost your mood and lower your blood pressure with a little post-holiday R&R.
There's More Than a Weekend's Worth of Adventure in Highlands, North Carolina
Article
In a town that's perfected the art of relaxation, dramatic peaks and waterfalls still steal the show.
Take It from Someone Who Normally Doesn't Love Pie—These Pecan Pie Bars are Dangerously Good
Article
Eat pie like a cookie, and you may never look back.
I Promise You'll Win Friendsgiving with This Boozy Harvest Punch
Article
Trade a bake and take for some booze.
7 Dishes You Can Prepare Before Thanksgiving—And 2 You Should Never Make Ahead
Article
With the right game plan, you can revel in good company and delicious dishes even while orchestrating a kitchen full of food.
My Professional-Grade Steamer Let Me Put Down the Iron for Good
Article
Buh-bye ironing board.
Ellijay, Georgia, Should Be on Everyone's Fall Bucket List
Video
The perfect antidote to a busy autumn season features apples, wines, and waterfalls.
Do You Actually Need to Cook with a Wooden Spoon?
Video
Rustic or required?
My Foolproof Way to Say Thank You Starts with a Bowl of Blueberries
Article
It's nearly impossible to mess up.
I Might Be Late to the Party, But This Instagram Cooking Hack Just Saved Me 30 Minutes
Video
This simple trick will have you ready to shred.
Adventures in Arkansas: Plan a Trip to the Ozarks This Fall
Video
America's first national river beckons with blazing color and mountain adventures.
Ina Garten's Garlic Roasted Potatoes Are Just As Good As You'd Think They'd Be
Video
It's all in the way you roast.
This Better-Than-Takeout Shrimp Fried Rice Is the Easiest Thing You'll Make All Week
Video
It came together quicker than a delivery would have made it to our door.
For the Love of Leftovers, Stop Microwaving Your French Fries
Video
Let your oven get the job done.
This Appalachian Flower Farmer is Regrowing Her Family's History
Video
Emily Copus infuses every stem with a sense of place while connecting the land to those who love it most.
This Colorful Succotash Is the Best Way to Kick Off Corn Season
Video
Say hello to sweet, sweet summer.
20 Comfy House Dresses Stylish Enough to be Spotted In (Even If You Won't Be)
Article
As comfortable as athleisure, but far more fashionable.
My Lower Back Would Be Screaming Without This Simple $9 Amazon Find
Article
More than 6,000 happy Amazon reviewers will back me up on this one.
Chilly Spring Nights Call For Ina Garten's Tomato Soup
Video
Three words: grilled cheese croutons.
The South's Best Parks 2021
Gallery
Stunning state landmarks and national treasures.
Congaree National Park Is One of South Carolina's Hidden Gems
Video
Whether you're exploring by foot or paddle, don't forget to look up.
This Georgia Gateway to the Appalachian Trail is the Ultimate Weekend Getaway
Video
Lace up your hiking boots for a scenic escape.
Ree Drummond's Chocolate-Covered S'mores Are the Ultimate No-Fuss Movie Night Treat
Video
Sweet, chocolatey fun–no campfire required.
